Thick layer of dust engulfs Delhi-NCR, reduces visibility across key areas

Residents in Delhi-NCR were greeted by a thick layer of dust on Thursday morning, following a sudden shift in weather after several days of scorching heat. Areas including Akshardham, Kartavya Path near India Gate and multiple sectors in Noida were engulfed in haze as dust swept through the region, reducing visibility and impacting normal routines.

The weather disturbance came just a day after the national capital recorded soaring temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) noting a maximum of 40.2 degrees Celsius — slightly above the seasonal average. Aya Nagar logged a high of 41.6 degrees Celsius, while Palam and Ridge areas reported 40.8 degrees Celsius and 40.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The dust blanket disrupted morning commutes and affected office-goers across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida. Videos and photos circulated on social media showed major roads and landmarks shrouded in dust, with poor visibility causing inconvenience for residents.

Authorities have urged people to stay indoors where possible, remain hydrated and wear breathable, light clothing. With conditions expected to remain unstable, residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and protect themselves from dust exposure.

Not the first this season

This is the second disruption due to dust to hit the region in recent months. In April 2025, a similar weather event — accompanied by heavy rainfall — led to flight delays at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and caused the death of one person due to a wall collapse.

The IMD had earlier issued alerts for thunderstorms, rain and strong winds across Delhi-NCR.

Also Read

‘Cyclone Shakti’ likely to form over Andaman Sea?

The IMD on Tuesday confirmed the southwest monsoon’s advance into parts of the south Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and some areas of the north Andaman Sea.

As the monsoon progresses, focus has shifted to a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal. On Tuesday, the IMD said, “An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over Andaman Sea between 1.5 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height.”

According to reports, this system could develop into a low-pressure area between 16 and 22 May. If it strengthens further, a cyclonic storm may form between 23 and 28 May. If named, it will be called ‘Shakti’, a name suggested by Sri Lanka.

Forecasts suggest the potential cyclone could make landfall between May 24 and 26. Vulnerable areas include coastal Odisha and West Bengal in India, as well as Khulna and Chattogram in Bangladesh. The system could bring intense rainfall, strong winds and coastal flooding, particularly in low-lying zones.

Authorities in both India and Bangladesh have started preparations. Residents in high-risk areas are being advised to identify safe shelters, check the functionality of early warning systems and stock up on essentials.

Rainfall forecast across India

Apart from the cyclone watch, the IMD has predicted widespread rainfall in various regions due to multiple upper air circulations. Light to moderate showers with thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, east Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh through mid-May.

“Isolated heavy rainfall [is likely] over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during 12-16 May and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 12-15 May, with isolated very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya on 13-14 May and over Tripura on 12 and 13 May,” the IMD said.

Pre-monsoon showers are also expected in southern and central states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

(With agency inputs)