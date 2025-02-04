Business Standard

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: What time do polls open tomorrow, Feb 5

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: What time do polls open tomorrow, Feb 5

Delhi election voting time: Over 15.5 million voters will cast their ballots across 13,033 polling stations in Delhi on Wednesday, counting of votes to take place on Feb 8

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: Voting to be held in a single phase on Feb 5 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

The Delhi Assembly elections are set to take place on February 5, with counting of votes scheduled for February 8, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). Over 15.5 million voters will cast their ballots across 13,033 polling stations in the capital.
 

Delhi elections 2025: What time will polls open?

Polling will be held from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm on Wednesday, February 5. The ECI has urged voters to arrive early to avoid long queues and ensure smooth polling.
 

How to vote if you don't have a voter ID card?

To ensure that every eligible citizen can participate in the electoral process, the Election Commission has introduced guidelines allowing individuals to vote even if they do not possess a voter ID card. The primary requirement for voting without a physical voter ID is that an individual’s name must be included in the ECI’s electoral roll. Anyone who is a citizen of India and at least 18 years old as of January 1 of the year of the electoral roll revision is eligible to vote. 
 
 
If you do not have your voter ID card, you can still cast your vote by presenting one of several alternative forms of identification. These include Aadhaar card, MNREGA job card, driving license, PAN card, Indian passport, pension documents with photo, service identity cards issued by government/PSUs, passbook with photo issued by bank/post office, smart card under National Population Register (NPR), health insurance smart cards issued by the Ministry of Labour, official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, unique disability IDs issued by the Ministry of Social Justice.

Delhi elections 2025: When is the exit poll?

According to the Election Commission of India’s regulations, conducting any exit poll or opinion poll is prohibited between the voting hours of 7:00 am and 6:30 pm.
 

Delhi elections 2025: Parties and candidates

This election holds significant political weight, coming after the resignation of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in September 2024 amid corruption allegations. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, now led by Atishi, faces tough competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).
 
There are 699 candidates contesting in this year's Assembly elections. The Delhi Assembly consists of 70 constituencies, with its current term set to end on February 23, 2025. The AAP, having held power for two consecutive terms, aims for a third consecutive victory this time.
 
Key Constituencies Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)
Congress
New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Parvesh Verma
Sandeep Dikshit
Jangpura Manish Sisodia Tarvinder Singh Marwah
Farhad Suri
Kalkaji Atishi Ramesh Bidhuri
Alka Lamba
Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti Satish Upadhyay Jitendra
Kumar Kochar
Rohini Pradeep Mittal Vijender Gupta Sumesh Gupta
Ballimaran Imran Hussain Kamal Bagri
Haroon Yusuf
Patparganj Awadh Ojha Ravinder Singh Negi
Anil Chaudhary
Okhla Amanatullah Khan Manish Chaudhry
Ariba Khan
Shakur Basti Satyendar Jain Karnail Singh
Satish Luthra
 

Delhi elections 2025: Security and voting

The ECI is making extensive security arrangements to ensure smooth voting across Delhi's 70 constituencies. To encourage maximum voter participation, government and private offices will remain closed, while essential services like Delhi Metro and buses will continue to operate.
 

Key election guidelines for political parties

To maintain a fair and peaceful voting process, all political parties and candidates must adhere to the following rules under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act:
  • Ensure peaceful polling and allow voters to cast their votes without obstruction.
  • Provide identity cards or badges to authorised workers.
  • Use plain white paper for identity slips-without any party name, symbol, or candidate’s name.
  • Ban on liquor distribution two days before polling and on election day.
  • Avoid unnecessary crowds near polling booths to prevent clashes.
  • Keep campaign camps simple-no posters, flags, symbols, or food distribution allowed.
  • Follow vehicle movement restrictions, with proper permits displayed.
   

Delhi Assembly Elections

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

