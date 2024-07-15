Delhi Excise policy: Court defers CBI arguments, hearing on July 22

The Rouse Avenue court on Monday deferred hearing arguments of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges against the accused in the Delhi Excise policy case. The matter has been listed on July 22.

Manish Sisodia and other accused in judicial custody were produced before the court through video conferencing.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja deferred hearing the arguments on charges after hearing the submission of Advocate Nitesh Rana, until July 22.

Advocate DP Singh, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for CBI said that he is ready for arguements on charge sheets already taken cognizance of.

On July 12, the court had deferred the cognizance of supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha till July 22 on the request of her counsels. Her bail plea is also listed for hearing on the same day.

K Kavitha has already moved a plea seeking default bail on the ground of filing of defective charge sheet against her. She is in judicial custody till July 18.

Earlier on Friday, the Rouse Avenue court on Friday deferred hearing on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha's plea seeking default bail in Delhi Excise policy case. Special judge Kaveri Baweja listed the matter on July 22 for further hearing.

Earlier, the court issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation on K Kavitha's plea. Advocate Nitesh Rana represented K Kavitha.



He had submitted that while considering the charge sheet for the purpose of cognizance on July 6, it was specifically dictated by the court that the charge sheet was defective.

It was submitted that the applicant seeking default as the CBI has failed to file a complete charge sheet within a mandatory period of 60 days. It was also submitted that she should be granted default bail in the matter and interim bail during the pendency of the present bail application.