Air India starts rollout of new brand identity from Delhi, Mumbai airports

The new Air India livery will also feature on the A350 fleet and subsequently on other incoming aircraft

Air India new tickets and boarding pass

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Air India on Tuesday announced that it has started the rollout of its recently unveiled global brand identity across guest touchpoints, beginning with a full switch across digital and online channels and rebranding at Delhi and Mumbai airports. It had announced its new brand identity in August this year.

The new look features Air India's new brand colours, including Air India red, aubergine, rose gold, and accents of gold.
The Tata Group-owned airline announced that starting with Delhi and Mumbai airports, guests will begin to see the new branding at various touchpoints, including check-in counters, boarding gates, lounges, and newly designed boarding cards.

"The rollout will progressively extend to other airports across Air India's growing global network in the coming weeks," it said.

Air India has also redesigned its website and launched a new mobile app. Its social media platforms have been revamped to reflect the new brand identity.

"The network-wide switch to our new global brand identity is a landmark moment for Air India," said Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director at Air India.

"We are confident that the modern, world-class look of Air India will appeal to our guests globally and serve as a strong reminder of all the remarkable changes that have come or are to come to their Air India experience."

The new Air India livery will also feature on the A350 fleet and subsequently on other incoming aircraft. "The in-flight rollout of the new global brand identity is linked to the airline's soon-to-be-inducted Airbus A350 fleet as well as subsequent refurbishment of cabin products over the next few months," the company said.

Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft with Airbus and Boeing for $70 billion. Out of this, Airbus A350 aircraft will start arriving this month.

A $400 million project for the refurbishment of 43 of Air India's legacy widebody aircraft will begin by mid-2024. It will include the installation of brand-new seats in every cabin, new inflight entertainment systems, and inflight Wi-Fi internet connectivity.

Last week, Air India also revealed new uniforms for its cabin and cockpit crews, designed by Manish Malhotra. The new uniforms will be introduced in a phased manner over the next few months, starting with the entry of service of Air India's first Airbus A350.

"The airline will also soon reveal new uniforms for ground staff, engineers, and security personnel, designed by Manish Malhotra," it said. 
First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

