Home / India News / Bengaluru breaks 133-year record for single day rainfall in June: IMD

Bengaluru breaks 133-year record for single day rainfall in June: IMD

Rainfall received on June 1 and June 2 alone surpassed the monthly average for June, according to IMD

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
Young men ride bicycles amid rain. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 5:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru received 111 mm rainfall on June 2, breaking the 133-year record for the highest-ever rainfall in a single day in June, Met department officials said.
 
N Puviarasan, a scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, said that June 2 witnessed the highest single-day rainfall in June in 133 years. He also said the rainfall received on June 1 and June 2 alone (140.7 mm) surpassed the monthly average for June.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to 'X' user @Bnglweatherman, as per IMD, June 2 recorded 111 mm, which crossed the June month average of 110.3 mm, in a single day.
 
He further said the highest single-day rainfall in June was recorded on June 16, 1891.
 
The intense rain also brought Bengaluru to a standstill in many places, particularly in Jayanagar where residents posted pictures of fallen trees on social media. A tree had also fallen on the Metro track near Trinity Metro station causing inconvenience to commuters Sunday night. Besides fallen trees, inundated streets caused inconvenience to people.
 
According to CS Patil, head of IMD Centre, Bengaluru, the southwest monsoon has further advanced over Karnataka and a yellow alert has been issued for some districts till June 5.
 
"Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada in coastal Karnataka, Bagalkote, Belgavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal and Vijayapura in north interior Karnataka and Ballari, Bengaluru (rural and urban), Chikkaballapura, Davangere, Chitradurga, Hassan, Mysuru, Tumakuru in south interior Karnataka are likely to get heavy rainfall in the next two days," he added.
 
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he would visit the rain-affected areas soon to conduct inspections. "We will hold a meeting of officials after the Legislative Council polls and resolve rain-related issues," he said while briefing reporters at the Vidhana Soudha.

Also Read

Bengaluru rains break 133-yr-old record, city registers wettest June day

30% districts saw high number of rain-deficit yrs in 4 decades: CEEW study

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH head-to-head, Bengaluru pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: RCB vs GT head-to-head, Bengaluru pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK head-to-head, Bengaluru weather forecast, pitch report

Global weather body predicts 60% chance of La Nia developing during Jul-Sep

UP thief goes for power nap during robbery, woken by police next morning

Follow fire protocol at hospitals to a T: Union health secy to states

Embassy REIT secures Rs 1,200 cr debt to acquire business park in Chennai

Postal ballots: Why you shouldn't be swayed by early trends on counting day

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :weatherRainfallBengaluruIMD

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story