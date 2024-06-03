Home / India News / Fire breaks out in four coaches of Taj Express in Delhi, no casualties

Fire breaks out in four coaches of Taj Express in Delhi, no casualties

'We received a call at 4.24 pm regarding the fire in four coaches of the Taj Express train. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and efforts to douse the blaze are underway,' official said

Taj Express fire
Image: x @ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 6:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Three coaches of the Taj Express train caught fire in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Monday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident as passengers managed to get out of the affected coaches in time, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

"We received a call at 4.24 pm regarding the fire in three coaches of the Taj Express train. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was put out by 5.43 pm," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Earlier, DFS officials had said that four coaches of the train had caught fire.

Police said a PCR call regarding the fire was received around 4.40 pm.

"After receiving the call, police personnel rushed to the spot near Apollo Hospital. After reaching the spot, it was found that three coaches of the Taj Express train had caught fire. The train was stopped," a senior police officer said.

Coaches D3 and D4 were gutted in the fire, while D2 was partially damaged, he said.

No one was injured in the incident as the passengers quickly moved to other coaches and deboarded the train, he added.

Police said further action in the matter is being taken by the railways.
 

Also Read

Air India Express: 85 flights cancelled; Air India to support on 20 routes

Expired licence, unqualified doctors: What led to the Delhi hospital fire

Over 100 Air India Express flights cancelled as cabin crew calls in sick

Haryana school bus accident: 'Parents had snatched keys from drunk driver'

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

NIA chargesheets 17 hardcore ISIS operatives involved in radicalisation

Bengaluru breaks 133-year record for single day rainfall in June: IMD

Global weather body predicts 60% chance of La Nia developing during Jul-Sep

UP thief goes for power nap during robbery, woken by police next morning

Follow fire protocol at hospitals to a T: Union health secy to states

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :fire safetyFire accidentfire tragedies

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story