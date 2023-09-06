Home / India News / Delhi govt asks to Education dept employees to be on standby during G20

The circular further said that all employees must be available on phone and that no outstation leave will be permitted during this period as their services may be required any time

Press Trust of India New Delhi
G20 logo installed at Taj Palace hotel in preparation for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 9:32 AM IST
In view of the G20 summit, the Delhi government has ordered closure of all schools from September 7 to September 10 but asked the Education department employees to remain in the city these four days to meet any need for manpower during the event.

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held on September 9-10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan here.

"...public holiday (has been declared) in Delhi-NCR... (from) September 8 to September 10 on account of G20 Summit and prior to that, September 7 is a gazetted holiday on account of Janmashtami," the government said in a circular.

"Keeping in view the magnitude of the event and the possible need of manpower for any deployment, it has been decided that all the staff members of the Education Department ... (should) remain in the city," it said.

The circular further said that all employees must be available on phone and that no outstation leave will be permitted during this period as their services may be required any time.

"Accordingly, all Officers/Officials of this Directorate are hereby directed to take note of the above direction and ensure their presence within the National Capital Territory of Delhi during the G20 Summit," it said.

India is hosting the G20 summit in its capacity as the current president of the grouping and it is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

Topics :G20 summitDelhi governmentNew Delhi

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 9:32 AM IST

