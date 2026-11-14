Delhi govt notifies Aadhaar authentication for Unified Data Platform

The Delhi government has issued a notification to integrate Aadhaar-based data collection - part of its Unified Citizen Data Platform - to disburse benefits under its welfare scheme.

The government has been working on a single digital platform to record the details of all beneficiaries and avoid any duplication.

The project was announced earlier by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

"Whereas the use of Aadhaar number to establish identity enables individuals to receive subsidies, benefits and services in a convenient and seamless manner, obviates the need for multiplicity of documents to establish identity, simplifies processes and promotes transparency and efficiency," an Information Technology department notification said.

The IT department is the nodal agency in the project which has issued the notification. According to the notification, the central Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, after consultation with UIDAI, had last year approved the IT Department, to perform authentication and use of Aadhaar number during authentication for establishing identity for purposes prescribed under sub-rule (1) of Rule 3. "Accordingly, the department has been permitted to perform Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis only for Unified Citizen Data Platform for purposes including usage of digital platforms to ensure good governance, promoting ease of living and enabling better access to services, prevention of dissipation of social welfare benefits and enablement of innovation and spread of knowledge," the notification read.