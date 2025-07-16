Delhi govt notifies new rules to protect rights of transgender persons

The Delhi government has notified rules for the protection of transgenders' rights, paving the way for the issuance of identity cards to them and forming a welfare board to ensure their well-being, officials said on Wednesday.
A recent notification issued by the Social Welfare Department of the government said that in exercise of powers conferred on him, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has made the Delhi Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2025.
The district magistrates (DMs) concerned will issue a certificate of identity for a transgender person within 30 days of receipt of a duly filled-in application, said the notification.
A Transgender Welfare Empowerment Board is to be constituted by the Delhi government. It will consist of the social welfare minister as its ex officio chairman, it said.
The Board will also have as its members a representative each from the home, finance, planning, law, labour, health, higher education, education and revenue departments, among other agencies.
Three members each from non-governmental organisations or associations working for the welfare of transgender persons and the transgender community will also be members of the Board.
The law to protect the rights of transgender people was notified by the Government of India in 2020, but it was not adopted by the previous government in Delhi, the officials said.
The estimated number of transgenders in Delhi is not known, although according to the Census 2011, there were 4,200 such persons in the national capital. Further, there are just over 1,200 registered transgender voters in Delhi.
