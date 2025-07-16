Home / India News / Hit-and-run cases lead to 18% of India's road accident fatalities

Hit-and-run cases lead to 18% of India's road accident fatalities

Overspeeding remains the leading cause of road accidents in India. It accounted for 72.5 per cent of all road accidents in 2020, and this stayed almost unchanged at 72.4 per cent in 2022

accident
premium
In 2022, hit-from-back cases accounted for 21.4 per cent of all road accidents and 19.5 per cent of total road deaths in India. Hit-and-run cases made up 14.6 per cent of road accidents and accounted for 18.1 per cent of all road deaths.
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The world’s oldest marathon runner, 114-year-old Fauja Singh from Punjab, died in a ‘hit-and-run’ accident on July 14. The case has once again brought the rising number of such accidents and other road safety issues in India into the spotlight. According to official data, hit-and-run cases in India rose from 53,334 in 2014 to 67,387 in 2022. Under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, offenders can face up to 10 years imprisonment. Additionally, the number of compensation claims settled rose from 719 in 2020-21 to 1,086 in 2022-23.
 
Hits from behind cause most road accidents 
In 2022, hit-from-back cases accounted for 21.4 per cent of all road accidents and 19.5 per cent of total road deaths in India. Hit-and-run cases made up 14.6 per cent of road accidents and accounted for 18.1 per cent of all road deaths 
 
Overspeeding leads 
Overspeeding remains the leading cause of road accidents in India. It accounted for 72.5 per cent of all road accidents in 2020, and this stayed almost unchanged at 72.4 per cent in 2022 
 
Convictions below 60% 
Around 40-60 per cent of drivers involved in hit-and-run cases are convicted. The conviction rate rose from 44.4 per cent in 2017 to 58.1 per cent in 2020, but dropped to 47.9 per cent in 2022. Pendency in these cases remains high, rising from 87.9 per cent as of 2017 to 96.9 per cent as of 2021, before declining to 93 per cent as of 2022 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andhra CM meets Sitharaman; seeks Rs 10,000 cr support for various projects

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs to attend Centre's meeting on water issues

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine failure

Cabinet congratulates Shubhanshu Shukla on historic ISS mission

PM Modi to launch ₹7,000 crore development projects during Bihar visit

Topics :road accidenthit and runRoad Accidents

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story