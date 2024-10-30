Delhi Metro changes schedule for Diwali; last train to commence at 10 pm

In preparation for the Diwali festivities, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised its service schedule for October 31 (Thursday). The last train on Thursday will depart at 10 pm from all terminal stations, including the Airport Express line. This change marks an hour earlier than the regular closing time of 11 pm.

The DMRC has also announced that regular services will run throughout the day, starting at their usual times.

To manage the expected increase in passengers during the festive period, the DMRC added 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday. The initiative aimed to provide better travel options for commuters and ease congestion.

The DMRC has also encouraged residents to make use of public transport to help reduce road congestion and lower pollution levels, which often rise during the festive season. The extra trips will be distributed across various Metro lines to enhance the commuting experience.

Heavy traffic on Delhi roads

Significant traffic congestion has been observed in Delhi and neighbouring Noida due to Diwali festivities. On Tuesday (October 29), many shoppers visited markets for Dhanteras, leading to delays for commuters. Heavy traffic was reported in areas such as Badarpur flyover, CV Raman Marg, Punjabi Bagh, and others. Commuters expressed their frustrations on social media as congestion affected travel across many parts of Delhi-NCR, including Laxmi Nagar and Karol Bagh.

Earlier in the week, the DMRC reiterated its commitment to easing commuter travel during the festive season. They stated, "Delhi Metro is adding 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure smoother and more convenient travel for all commuters. Whether you're heading to festive markets or visiting friends and family, choose the metro to avoid traffic and pollution. Let’s make this festive season hassle-free and sustainable with every ride."