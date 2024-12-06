Delhi Metro gets Rs 6,230 cr phase-4 corridor boost ahead of Assembly polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved the Rithala–Narela–Nathupur (Kundli) corridor of Delhi Metro's Phase-4 project, aiming to increase connectivity between Delhi and Haryana.

The 26.5-kilometre corridor is scheduled to be completed within 4 years from the date of its sanction, a statement from the Cabinet said.

“The completion cost of the project is Rs 6,230 crore and it is to be implemented by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), the existing 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Government of India (GoI) and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in four years,” it said.

The line will be an extension of the presently operational Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)–Rithala (Red Line) corridor and will boost connectivity in the north-western parts of the national capital in areas such as Narela, Bawana, and parts of Rohini.

This entire stretch will comprise 21 stations, several of which will service previously unconnected areas of Rohini. All stations on this corridor will be elevated.

According to the Centre, the corridor, which will connect Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, with Nathupur in Haryana via Delhi, will significantly boost connectivity in the entire National Capital Region.

Six corridors were planned in the fourth phase of the development of Delhi Metro. Of these, three were sanctioned as priority corridors in 2019.

“Construction of Phase-IV (3 Priority Corridors), comprising 65.202 km and 45 stations, is underway, and as of today, more than 56 per cent of construction has been completed. The Phase-IV (3 Priority) corridors are likely to be completed in stages by March 2026. In addition, two more corridors, comprising 20.762 kilometres, have also been approved and are in the pre-tendering stages,” the Cabinet said.

Currently, 12 metro lines, spanning about 392 km with 288 stations, are being operated by DMRC in Delhi and NCR.