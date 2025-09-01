Delhi Metro sees third technical snag in a week, commuters face delays

The Delhi Metro witnessed its third technical snag within a week on Monday, causing delays on the Yellow and Blue lines and leading to overcrowding at several stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the delays were also reported between Barakhamba and Indraprastha stations on the Blue Line due to a signalling issue.

The signalling issue in the metro system was a technical failure in the automated safety mechanism that regulates train movement, forcing trains to slow down and operate in manual mode.

Earlier in the day, train services on the Yellow Line were also affected in the afternoon due to a signalling issue at Millennium City Centre, Gurugram.