Delhi on flood alert as Haryana releases water; CM Gupta assures readiness

With the record release of water from Haryana raising the threat of flooding in Delhi, authorities are on high alert even as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that the government is fully prepared to handle the situation.

The authorities have advised people living in the Yamuna floodplains to relocate to safe locations as the water level of the river rose steadily, and is predicted to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres by Tuesday evening.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday ordered closure of traffic movement on the Old Railway Bridge from 5 pm on Tuesday, as the Yamuna continues to swell.

According to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Hathnikund barrage discharged 3,29,313 cusecs of water at 9 am on Monday, while the Wazirabad barrage discharged around 38,900 cusecs at the time the flood warning was issued. Divisional commissioner Neeraj Semwal said it is expected that more than 3 lakh cusecs of water will be discharged from the Hathnikund barrage over the next couple of days. "We have alerted the concerned district magistrates about the preparations that need to be made regarding food, electricity and relief camps. They are monitoring the situation," Semwal told reporters. Heavy discharge of water from the Hathnikund barrage led to the Yamuna swelling to 204.94 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 5 pm on Monday.

The warning mark for Delhi is 204.50 metres, the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people begins when the water level reaches 206 metres. Around 15,000 people reside in the low-lying areas across six districts in Delhi, while around 5,000 people live in the floodplain. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking Yamuna's flow and potential flood risks. Amid the flood threat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged people not to panic, saying water reaching the Yamuna floodplain is natural, as it forms part of the river's ecological system. She also reassured that there is no risk of flooding in the outer areas.

Citizens, she emphasised, need not panic, as the government is fully committed to their safety, with officials providing hourly updates on the situation. Delhi battled one of its worst flood-like situations in 2023 when several areas were inundated because of heavy rain, leading to the evacuation of more than 25,000 people. The Yamuna reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13, 2023. The situation led to flooding in several parts of Delhi, including northeast, east and southeast districts and key spots like the Tibetan Market and Rajghat. As Yamuna continued to swell, residents were seen arranging sacks of cement and sand as a temporary barrier to protect against flooding.

"We face trouble every time the water level in Yamuna rises. Most of the water flows towards Ghat No. 13, causing many problems for us. "When the mud accumulates, we have to clean it ourselves. Despite repeated calls, the authorities don't respond, and we haven't received any support from the government," Rajjo, a resident of Yamuna Bazaar, said. However, another resident from the area, Manoj Kumar, said, "The shelters are adequate for now. The local MLA provided us with rice, which has been helpful. Currently, the water hasn't swelled much, so there aren't many shelters open. "We have been told that more shelters will be arranged if the water level rises further. I have been staying in a shelter for the past three days. It has fans and lights, and we are managing with what we have.

Divisional commissioner Semwal said most of the floodplain areas are in the east and northeast districts. "Announcements are being made to caution the residents, and some have already been shifted to safety. Most people there are involved in farming, and they try to stay till the end, hoping the water will recede. They are being motivated to shift to safer places, and food arrangements have been made," he said. Environmentalists, meanwhile, stressed the need to enhance the preparatory measures, given that the Yamuna has already exceeded the danger mark of 205.33 metres at the Old Railway Bridge thrice this monsoon.