Delhi Metro to launch India's first 3-coach train line by 2028: Official

Unlike other metro lines that operate with four, six or eight coaches, the new corridor will use 3-coach trains, developed specifically for short-distance urban travel, the statement said

DMRC, Phase 4 expansion DMRC
The three-coach system is aimed at ensuring economic sustainability while maintaining high-quality urban transit standards, it said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to introduce the country's first metro corridor designed for operations with three-coach trains on the upcoming Lajpat NagarSaket G Block route, officials said on Sunday.

A part of Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro project, the corridor will span eight kilometer and be the second-smallest in the network, the DMRC said in a statement.

The line aims to enhance last-mile connectivity and ensure seamless interchange with existing corridors, it said.

The smaller train configuration is expected to be a cost-effective and agile solution that ensures better frequency and operational efficiency while accommodating a significant number of daily commuters, it added.

The DMRC said the decision was based on a realistic assessment of passenger flow. While high-density routes need longer trains, the Lajpat NagarSaket stretch caters primarily to short-distance travellers requiring frequent and efficient services, it added.

The corridor's estimated Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic (PHPDT) will allow for a comfortable commute without the need for overcapacity, the DMRC said.

Each coach will have a seating and standing capacity of around 300 passengers, bringing the total capacity of a three-coach train to approximately 900 passengers per trip, it added.

The corridor will have eight strategically located stations from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block to improve accessibility for key residential and commercial areas, the statement said.

The station platforms have been designed with a length of 74 metres, optimised for three-coach train operations, it said.

In March 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for this project. The construction work has now commenced, and the corridor is expected to be completed by 2028, a DMRC official said.

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

