Delhi hit by dust storm, flights disrupted; heatwave to return next week

A powerful dust storm hit Delhi causing disruptions and a death, as IMD warned of more storms ahead of a heatwave

Dust storm, New Delhi Dust Strom
New Delhi: Vehicles ply on road amid a dust storm, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
A strong dust storm swept through Delhi and nearby areas on Friday evening, causing major disruptions and claiming one life. A wall at an under-construction site collapsed during the storm, leading to the death of one person. Several trees were uprooted across Delhi-NCR, and multiple flights were delayed or diverted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already forecast thunderstorms and cloudy skies for the day. Following the storm, temperatures in the capital dropped slightly, with the maximum recorded at 35.8°C and the minimum at 22.8°C, according to data from the Safdarjung Observatory.
 
Similar weather is expected to continue on Saturday, April 12, with the IMD predicting a partly cloudy sky, very light rain, and the possibility of thunderstorms or lightning. Winds may blow at speeds of 20-30 kmph, with gusts touching 40 kmph.
 
However, relief from the heat will be short-lived. The skies are likely to clear from Sunday, and the IMD warned that heatwave conditions may return by April 16.
 

Rain, thunderstorms across India on Saturday

 
Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.  
 
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds may also hit parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely over isolated areas of west Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Karnataka.
 
Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh may also see lightning activity. Rajasthan could witness isolated dust storms.

Death toll in Bihar rises to 61

 
Meanwhile, Bihar continues to bear the brunt of extreme weather. The death toll due to lightning and storm-related incidents rose to 61 on Friday, according to PTI. Of these, 39 people died due to hail storms and rain-related accidents, while 22 lost their lives in lightning strikes.
 
Nalanda district reported the highest number of deaths at 23, followed by six in Bhojpur, and four each in Siwan, Gaya, Patna, and Sheikhpura. Other affected districts include Jamui, Jehanabad, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Arwal, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Saharsa, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Nawada, and Bhagalpur.
 
In response, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh for the families of each of the victims.
 
(With inputs from agencies)
First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

