Why did Delhi's earthquake feel so strong despite a magnitude of just 4?

Residents of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to strong tremors on Monday (February 17) as an earthquake struck the city. Many took to social media to describe the harrowing experience, noting that the intensity felt more severe than usual.

Why did the tremors feel so intense?

Although the earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 4 on the Richter scale, its impact felt stronger. This was due to its epicentre being located within New Delhi itself. The tremors were particularly noticeable because the quake originated in the Jheel Park area near Dhaula Kuan, with some reports indicating that residents also heard a loud noise as the ground shook.

READ: Earthquake with magnitude of 4 hits Siwan in Bihar According to the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program, areas near the epicenter of an earthquake experience stronger tremors because seismic energy is most intense at the point of origin. As seismic waves travel outward, their energy diminishes, leading to weaker shaking at greater distances. Additionally, local geological conditions, such as soil type, can amplify or dampen the shaking experienced.

In the case of Delhi-NCR, the quake was recorded at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres, contributing to the strong tremors across the city. Typically, Delhi experiences seismic activity from earthquakes originating in northern regions like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. However, the proximity of the epicentre of Monday's earthquake led to a more intense shaking in Delhi-NCR.

'Strongest earthquake felt'

Videos capturing the tremors quickly surfaced on social media, showing the reaction of residents to the unexpected quake. Many expressed concern over the sudden jolt, with some describing it as one of the strongest they had experienced in the city.

Why is Delhi prone to frequent earthquakes?

Delhi falls within an active seismic zone, making it prone to frequent tremors. The region's proximity to the Himalayas — one of the most seismically active areas in the world — contributes to its vulnerability.

Additionally, several fault lines run close to the city, including the Delhi-Haridwar ridge, Mahendragarh-Dehradun fault, Moradabad fault, Sohna fault, and Yamuna River lineament, increasing the risk of earthquakes.

PM Modi calls for calm

The tremors caused anxiety among residents, with many rushing out of their homes in alarm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the situation on social media, urging people to stay calm and follow safety precautions. "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to remain calm and follow safety measures. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely," PM Modi posted on X.

As authorities continue to monitor the situation, residents have been advised to remain cautious and be prepared for potential aftershocks.