Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes

Delhi-NCR woke up to strong tremors as an earthquake of magnitude 4 was felt in the early hours of Monday morning. The tremors were strong enough to be felt in the residential areas of the national capital and surrounding areas of Noida and Indirapuram.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake, that struck Delhi and other NCR regions, was at a latitude of 28.59 North and longitude of 77.16 East and was at a depth of five kilometer. The epicenter of the earthquake was reported to be near Delhi.
EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 05:36:55 IST, Lat: 28.59 N, Long: 77.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: New Delhi, Delhi.
