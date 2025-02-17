Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 06:16 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes

Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake, that struck Delhi and other NCR regions, was at a latitude of 28.59 North and longitude of 77.16 East

Earthquake

Earthquake (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 6:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi-NCR woke up to strong tremors as an earthquake of magnitude 4 was felt in the early hours of Monday morning. The tremors were strong enough to be felt in the residential areas of the national capital and surrounding areas of Noida and Indirapuram.
 
According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake, that struck Delhi and other NCR regions, was at a latitude of 28.59 North and longitude of 77.16 East and was at a depth of five kilometer. The epicenter of the earthquake was reported to be near Delhi.  
 
  More details awaited. 

More From This Section

New Delhi railway station

Kumbh devotees count their dead as crowd fails to reduce at NDLS

Air ambulance

ePlane, ICATT ink deal for 788 air ambulances valued at over $1 billion

PremiumThe roof of Delhi airport's T1 collapsed amid heavy rainfall on June 28, 2024, killing one and injuring eight | File: PTI

Rain not sole culprit: IIT panel's verdict on Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Highlights: Congress demands resignation of Ashwini Vaishnaw over deadly stampede at NDLS

New Delhi railway station

Strict security measures at major UP stations after Delhi stampede

Topics : Earthquake Delhi-NCR Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 6:10 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsWPL 2025, GG vs UPW LIVE SCOREIPL 2025 Schedule live announcementFIH Hockey Pro League IND vs ESP live scoreLatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon