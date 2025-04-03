New excise policy in the works, ₹8k cr for Yamuna cleanup, says CM Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has confirmed that her government is working on a new excise policy for the national capital. She outlined her administration’s priorities, emphasising financial coordination with the Centre, infrastructure improvements, and the proper implementation of welfare schemes.

New excise policy and financial coordination

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gupta confirmed that her government is in the process of drafting a fresh excise policy, though she did not disclose specific details. She emphasised that her administration’s biggest financial strength is its ability to work in coordination with the central government.

Taking a dig at the previous AAP-led government, she claimed that it ignored several centrally sponsored schemes, such as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM Awas Yojana, which could have brought in thousands of crores in financial aid.

She pointed out that ₹8,000 crore was allocated for cleaning the Yamuna, but no action was taken. Now, with better coordination, she said, Delhi’s financial management will be more effective.

Focus on infrastructure and basic needs

Gupta stated that her government’s primary focus is on addressing basic infrastructural needs such as roads, drainage, and clean drinking water before launching large-scale projects. "People aren’t asking for grand new projects; they want their sewer lines fixed and access to clean water," she said.

She also criticised the previous government’s failure to complete hospitals, build schools, or even pay salaries to employees in 12 Delhi government colleges. She assured that her administration would ensure better financial management to prevent such failures.

Ensuring sustainable welfare schemes

Addressing welfare schemes, Gupta reaffirmed her government’s commitment to supporting poor women, but stressed that proper eligibility criteria must be set to prevent misuse.

She accused the AAP government of announcing schemes without proper planning, leading to their failure within a year. “We don’t want to make the same mistake. We will ensure that benefits reach only those who truly need them,” she said.

Coordination with NCR states

Gupta highlighted the need for better coordination with neighbouring states, such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, for improved transport, migration policies, and metro connectivity. She noted that thousands of people commute daily between Delhi and NCR, and better cooperation would enhance safety and efficiency.

Action on pollution and river Yamuna cleaning

Gupta assured that work on cleaning the river Yamuna has already begun and reaffirmed her commitments to addressing air pollution. “We have presented a detailed action plan in the Assembly, and the people will see real progress soon,” she said.

Response to power cut controversy

Regarding allegations of recent blackouts, Gupta dismissed them as political drama. “Anyone can switch off the power and claim a blackout. These are baseless claims,” she said. She assured citizens that preparations for the summer electricity demand are in place and that there will be no power cuts.