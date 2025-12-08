Delhi not merely a city but 'living civilisation': CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi is not merely a city but a "living civilisation" shaped by a continuous cultural evolution from Indraprastha of the Mahabharata to a modern democratic place, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.
Gupta said this at the 20th session of the Unesco Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held at the Red Fort.
She said India's intangible cultural heritage ranged from the Vedas, Upanishads and yoga to festivals, rituals and performing arts, which thrives "not in museums but in the everyday lives of its people".
The chief minister noted that rapid modernisation, climate change, migration and digital transformation make protection of intangible heritage more critical than ever.
India's recent emphasis on promoting traditional knowledge systems and cultural practices on global platforms, she said, reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of strengthening the country's cultural roots and civilisational identity.
Inviting delegates to explore Delhi beyond the conference, Gupta urged them to experience its "living cultural essence" in its streets, aromas, craftsmanship and architecture.
She highlighted the Prime Ministers' Museum, the Dr B.R. Ambedkar National Memorial, Akshardham, the Lotus Temple, India Gate and the National War Memorial as symbols of Delhi's cultural, spiritual and constitutional richness.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Unesco Director-General Khaled El-Enany and India's Permanent Representative to Unesco Vishal V. Sharma attended the event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app