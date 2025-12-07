Home / India News / Telangana to name key roads after Ratan Tata, Trump and tech giants

Telangana to name key roads after Ratan Tata, Trump and tech giants

The state government will write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy to inform them of the plans

Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (Photo: X@revanth_anumula)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 11:49 PM IST
The Telangana government on Sunday said it has decided to name the upcoming greenfield radial road at the proposed RRR in honour of the late industrialist Ratan Tata.
 
In another proposal, a high-profile road along the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad will be named Donald Trump Avenue', the government said in a release. 
The state government will write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy to inform them of the plans. 
Earlier this year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while addressing the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave in Delhi, had proposed naming key roads in Hyderabad after leading global corporations.
 
Additionally, a prominent stretch will be named Google Street' to recognise the global impact and contribution of Google and Google Maps.
 
The road along Google's upcoming campus, set to be the company's largest outside the US, in Hyderabad's Financial District, will receive this recognition, the release said.
 
The proposals are part of the Telangana government's initiative to position the state as a hub for innovation-driven development.
 
Microsoft and Wipro are also expected to receive recognition in the city's topography, with a Wipro Junction and a Microsoft Road, in line with the chief minister's vision, the release added.
 
The state government is considering dedicating additional roads in honour of distinguished individuals and corporations. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpRatan TataUS embassyTelanganaTelangana govtRevanth Reddy

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

