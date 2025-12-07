UIDAI to mandate registration for entities using Aadhaar verification

A new rule to discourage entities like hotels, event organisers, etc, from taking photocopy of Aadhaar cards of customers and storing them in physical form will be published soon, a senior government official said.

Such practices are in contravention of the present Aadhaar Act.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar told PTI that the authority has approved a new rule mandating registration of entities that seek Aadhaar-based verification like hotels, event organisers, etc, to provide them access to a new technology that will enable them to verify an individual by scanning QR code or connecting with new Aadhaar app in the works, the top official said.

"The new rule has been approved by the authority and will be notified soon. It will mandate registration of offline verification-seeking entities like hotels, event organisers. The objective is to discourage paper-based Aadhaar verification," Kumar said. The new verification process will also resolve issues related to several works that get hampered due to downtime of intermediate servers that connect with the central Aadhaar database. Entities seeking offline verification will get access to API (application programming interface) through which they can update their system for Aadhaar verification. UIDAI is beta-testing a new app that will enable app-to-app verification without needing to connect with the central Aadhaar database server for every verification.