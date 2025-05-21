Delhi to see rain, thunderstorms as IMD issues yellow alert for today

The national capital is set to experience rainfall on Wednesday (May 21) as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, dust storms and gusty winds. Over the past week, light rain and thunderstorms have brought a slight drop in the maximum temperature. While these weather changes have eased the intense heat, humidity levels continue to bring discomfort.

Today’s forecast: Rain, thunderstorms, strong winds

ALSO READ: Delhi weather: Why IMD keeps predicting rain but the heat won't quit The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Delhi for today. The day is likely to remain pleasant due to rain, thunderstorms and strong surface winds. A partly cloudy sky has been forecast, with light rainfall. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds are also expected. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40 to 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle at approximately 29 to 30 degrees Celsius. Surface winds may temporarily reach a speed of 40 kmph.

Weather forecast for the week

Rain is expected to persist in the national capital throughout the week (May 20–25), according to the IMD forecast. Thunderstorms and rainfall have been predicted on most days, accompanied by strong surface winds. These conditions are expected to bring some relief from the heat, with maximum temperatures forecast to range between 39 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also stated that no heatwave conditions are likely during this week.

AQI remains ‘moderate’

ALSO READ: Monsoon likely to hit Kerala in 4-5 days, says IMD in early onset alert Air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday morning, after having deteriorated due to a massive dust storm across Delhi-NCR. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 198 at 8 am on May 21, compared to 195 at the same time a day earlier.

Air quality also improved across the NCR, with the AQI remaining ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ in most locations. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 204 at 4 pm on May 20. In Gurugram, the AQI dropped to 288, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 153 and 128, respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI stood at 157.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.