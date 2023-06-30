Home / India News / Par panel calls banks, Google, Apple, Paytm to discuss rising cyber crime

Par panel calls banks, Google, Apple, Paytm to discuss rising cyber crime

Cyber crimes have become an increasing threat with savvy online operators resorting to various tricks to defraud people of their money

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has called representatives of several banks such as the Punjab National Bank as well as global and national tech majors, including Google, Apple and Paytm, next week to discuss issues related to cyber security and rising cases of cyber crimes.

The committee, headed by BJP's Jayant Sinha, has called the representatives of the Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India, Yes Bank and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on July 4 to take oral evidence on "cyber security and rising incidence of cyber/white collar crimes".

On the same day, it has separately called representatives of tech majors One97 Communications (Paytm), Flipkart, Google and Apple on the same issue.

Cyber crimes have become an increasing threat with savvy online operators resorting to various tricks to defraud people of their money.

The issue of cyber security and rising incidence of cyber crimes was at the centre of deliberations at a meeting of the panel held earlier this month too as experts from the industry were quizzed by lawmakers about various facets of unlawful activities, including fraud loan applications.

The issue of fraud lending apps, which have been hitting headlines with rising complaints of people being swindled or forced to pay exorbitant interest rates, was also discussed at the meeting.

The firms represented at the earlier meeting included Chase India, Razorpay, PhonePe, CRED and QNu Labs as well as Nasscom, a premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the tech industry in India.

The parliamentary committee includes P Chidambaram, Sougata Roy, Sushil Modi, Amar Patnaik, among others.

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

Paytm shares rise 4% ahead of Q4FY23 results; here's what brokerages expect

Paytm's loan disbursals more than doubled to Rs 9,618 crore in Apr and May

53-year-old Mumbai man sells flat for Rs 1.3 cr, loses all to cyber fraud

FM Sitharaman interacts with under Rozgar Mela scheme recruits in Chennai

Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese FM

Govt to construct Rs 4,500-cr National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

Dismiss Manipur govt to end violence, says Cong; submits memorandum to Guv

Indians trust YouTube and Whatsapp over the mainstream media: Report

Topics :GoogleParliamentBanksApple Paytmcyber crime

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story