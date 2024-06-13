Home / India News / Delhi's action plan to check air pollution to launch from Jun 15: Gopal Rai

Delhi's action plan to check air pollution to launch from Jun 15: Gopal Rai

The city government has come up with a summer action plan, which will mainly focus on tree plantation, Gopal Rai said at a press conference

Pollution, Air pollution
The greening agencies have been directed to prepare their action plans. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jun 13 2024
Delhi's summer action plan to control air pollution in the national capital will come into effect from June 15, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

The city government has come up with a summer action plan, which will mainly focus on tree plantation, Rai said at a press conference.

"We held a meeting on Thursday in which 30 departments participated. The focus of the summer action plan will be on tree plantation. From June 15 to September 15, the government will work by focusing on 12 key points of the summer action plan," he said.

The greening agencies have been directed to prepare their action plans, he added.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) fluctuated between 'moderate' and 'poor' during May 24 to June 12, Rai said and added that dust particles play an important role in summer pollution.

All the agencies will jointly run an anti-dust campaign from June 15 to June 30. For this, 580 patrolling teams will go on inspections and monitor if dust control measures at construction sites are being followed, he said.

In May 2023, the Delhi government launched an action plan to combat air pollution during the summer months with a focus on controlling dust pollution.

First Published: Jun 13 2024

