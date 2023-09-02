Delhi's Sultanpuri underpass project complete, to open from Sep 4

The Sultanpuri underpass project in Delhi, work on which had begun in 2010, has been completed and it will be opened for the public on September 4, officials said on Saturday.

The completion work has been pending for a long time, Mayor Shelly Oberoi's office said in a statement.

Soon after the AAP-led government took charge in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the work was expedited and pending fund was arranged too, she was quoted as saying in the statement



The underpass has now been completed and it will be thrown open to the public on September 4. It will help ease traffic movement in the area, the statement said.

Mayor Oberoi will be present during the inauguration of the underpass.