At least 40 Bengaluru schools receive bomb threat emails; probe underway

At least 40 private schools across Bengaluru received bomb threat emails on Friday, triggering panic and high alert across the city, India Today reported.
Schools in several areas, including Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri, were among those targeted by the anonymous messages. After the emails were received, bomb squads and dog units were dispatched to the targeted schools, prompting thorough inspections and precautionary evacuations by authorities.
According to the report, no explosives have been found so far, and the situation remains under control.
The bomb threat emails in Bengaluru schools came hours after 45 schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails, prompting immediate evacuations.
The email, titled “BOMBS INSIDE THE SCHOOL”, was reportedly sent to multiple schools from the ID roadkill333@atomicmail.io. According to the email, the sender claimed to have planted several explosive devices containing trinitrotoluene (TNT) in classrooms.
The message stated, "The explosives are skillfully hidden in black plastic bags. I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I will watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children."
It further added, "You all deserve to suffer. I truly hate my life, I will commit suicide after the news kick in. I will slit my throat and slit my wrists. I was never truly helped, psychiatrists, psychologists, no one has ever cared and no one will ever care. You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans.. . Please give a copy of the message to the press/media.”
An investigation is currently underway to trace the origin of the email and its sender.
Bomb threat scare in Delhi schools
Earlier today, as many as 45 schools received bomb threat emails, triggering panic among parents and students and prompting emergency responders to thoroughly check the institutions and ensure immediate evacuations.
This is the fourth time in a week when schools in Delhi have reported receiving bomb threat-related emails. Meanwhile, a 12-year-old student was detained on July 16 for sending a hoax bomb threat to St Thomas School in Dwarka, authorities said. The threat was sent on Tuesday, July 15. The school received another bomb threat in less than 24 hours.
All of these threats turned out to be hoaxes. St Stephen's College of the University of Delhi also received a bomb threat email, which claimed that a bomb had been planted in the library of the college.