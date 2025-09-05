Friday, September 05, 2025 | 10:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 22 river monitoring stations record severe flood situation: CWC

22 river monitoring stations record severe flood situation: CWC

The Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge is flowing in severe flood situation but with a falling trend, and is expected to recede to 207.15 metres by Friday night

floods, flood, flooding

According to the daily flood situation report, eight stations each in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Delhi, Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan and West Bengal are in 'severe flood' category. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Water Commission on Friday warned of widespread flooding across several states, with 22 river monitoring stations reporting 'severe flood' situation and 23 others 'above normal' water levels.

According to the daily flood situation report, eight stations each in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Delhi, Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan and West Bengal are in 'severe flood' category.

Another 23 stations, including in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, have recorded 'above normal' water levels.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) said inflow forecasts have been issued for 46 dams and barrages, including 12 in Karnataka, six in Telangana, five in Andhra Pradesh, and several in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.

 

Authorities have been advised to regulate dam operations strictly as per standard protocols to prevent downstream flooding.

Also Read

Delhi Flood, Flood

It's raining crises: Cities need urgent plans for climate change impactspremium

Jammu, landslide, floods

Jammu floods: 200 families rescued from flood-hit areas of Srinagar

floods, Delhi floods

Flooded relief camps force evacuees to relocate again as Yamuna swells

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia

Kejriwal, Sisodia seek court exemption in PMLA case over Punjab floods

Supreme Court

SC takes note of landslides, floods; seeks response of Centre, NDMA

The Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge is flowing in severe flood situation but with a falling trend, and is expected to recede to 207.15 metres by Friday night.

In Gujarat, heavy flows are likely to continue for the next two to three days in rivers such as Narmada, Tapi, Damanganga and Sabarmati, prompting high alerts in districts including Bharuch, Surat, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha and Rajkot.

In Rajasthan, rivers like Mahi, Sabarmati, Chambal and Banas are rising, with severe flood warnings in Pratapgarh, Banswara, Udaipur, Kota, Bundi and Jhalawar. Maharashtra is bracing for very heavy rainfall in Dhule, Nandurbar, Palghar, Thane and Pune, which may push rivers such as Tapi, Vaitarna, Bhima and Koyna into severe flood levels.

Uttar Pradesh continues to face a grim situation, with the Ganga, Yamuna, Ramganga and Ghagra rivers flowing above danger levels in districts such as Mathura, Ballia, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Farrukhabad and Fatehpur. Bihar too remains critical, with the Ganga, Kosi, Gandak and Ghagra rivers maintaining severe flood levels in Patna, Bhagalpur, Siwan and Khagaria.

The advisory also flagged flash flood risks in Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan and parts of Maharashtra over the next 24 hours, urging authorities to be on alert for sudden rises in water levels.

The CWC has asked dam authorities in multiple basins of Krishna, Godavari, Narmada, Mahanadi and Cauvery to operate reservoirs cautiously, noting that several major projects are already near full capacity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hospitalised at Fortis Hospital in Mohali

schools, education, students, teachers, professors, college

WBSSC publishes notice to fill 35,726 teaching posts in state schools

Indian Navy

India's 15-year defence plan includes nuclear-powered carrier, navy jets

President Droupadi Murmu

'Deeply anguished': President Murmu on floods and landslides across states

Vikrant Bhuria

Govt must introduce law for Article 15(5) in Winter Session: Congress

Topics : Floods Flood in India rivers Yamuna river

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon