Delhi to see light rain, strong winds as pleasant monsoon phase continues

According to IMD's weekly forecast, cloudy skies and occasional light to moderate rain are expected in Delhi until July 23

Delhi Rains, Rain
Intense showers lashed parts of Delhi and NCR on Thursday evening, resulting in waterlogging in several areas. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Delhi continued to enjoy pleasant monsoon weather on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and generally cloudy skies throughout the day. Surface winds between 20–30 kmph are expected, with gusts of wind occasionally reaching up to 40 kmph.
 
Day temperatures are expected to range between 33 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, while night-time lows will hover around 24 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius.
 
According to IMD’s weekly forecast, cloudy skies and occasional light to moderate rain are expected in Delhi until July 23. Though no official weather warnings have been issued, humidity levels may rise due to limited rainfall.
 

Heavy rain disrupts life in Delhi, flights diverted

 
Intense showers lashed parts of Delhi and NCR on Thursday evening, resulting in waterlogging in several areas. The weather also affected flight operations at Delhi airport. On Wednesday afternoon, at least five flights were diverted due to bad weather conditions. IndiGo and Air India each had two flights diverted to Jaipur, while one Air India flight was rerouted to Amritsar. Air India, in a post on X, said gusty winds and rain had disrupted operations in the national capital. 
 

Air quality improves in the capital

 
In a positive development, Delhi’s air quality significantly improved on Friday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 61 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘good’ category. According to CPCB standards, AQI readings from 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, and 101–200 ‘moderate’.
 

Uttar Pradesh hit by heavy rainfall; rivers swell

 
Several parts of Uttar Pradesh were pounded by heavy monsoon rains on Wednesday and Thursday, causing severe waterlogging and pushing up water levels in major rivers.
 
Districts including Prayagraj, Ballia, Bareilly, Agra, Jhansi, Kanpur, and Barabanki received above-average rainfall, according to the IMD. A warning for heavy rain was issued for Friday and Saturday in districts such as Prayagraj, Banda, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Lalitpur, and Mahoba. Ten other districts, including Kanpur, Mathura, and Agra, were also placed under a rain alert. 
 
The IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in southern parts of western UP and some areas in eastern UP on Friday.
 
The rainfall has also led to an increase in the water levels of several rivers. According to the Central Water Commission, water levels in several rivers, including the Rapti, Kwano, Sarju, and Sharda are nearing danger levels in various parts of the state.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

