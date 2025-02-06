Delhi wakes to light fog, rain likely with approaching western disturbance

Delhi woke up to a thin layer of fog on Thursday, with a slight rise in temperature expected later in the day, offering some relief from the cold. Delhi residents continue to experience fluctuating weather conditions, with a mix of warm and cold spells.The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 9 degree Celsius, while the maximum may reach 25 degree Celsius, with "light" to "moderate fog" predicted, according to the IMD. This January, Delhi has seen unusually high temperatures, dense fog, and poor air quality, affecting daily life and travel.The foggy conditions and rain may continue till February 7, as a fresh western disturbance is expected. Delhi can expect temperatures ranging between 9 to 25 degrees celsius, offering some relief from the warm temperatures recorded in January. IMD has also predicted likely rainfall over Western Himalayan Region between February 8 to February 11.Air quality, previously in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories for weeks, has now fallen to ‘moderate’ for the first time in February. Experts and the IMD had predicted further improvement in the coming days.On Friday, February 7, Delhi is expected to see light fog and a pleasant weather, with a minimum temperature of 9 degree Celsius and a maximum of 25 degree Celsius.