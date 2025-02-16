Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi to see warm days, misty mornings, rain predicted in coming week

The weather department has stated that a western disturbance will lead to a fresh spell of rain in Delhi

Light rain possible in Delhi on February 19 and 20. Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 8:24 AM IST
Daytime temperatures over the past few days have risen 3-6 degrees Celsius above normal across most of North and Central India. In Delhi, the temperature is expected to touch 30 degrees Celsius towards the end of February. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a misty morning, followed by a clear sky and warm weather later in the day. 

Delhi weather today

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 29 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts a misty morning followed by warm, sunny weather later in the day. The relative humidity is currently 20 per cent, with a wind speed of 20 km/h. 

IMD weather forecast

The weather department has stated that a western disturbance will lead to a fresh spell of rain in Delhi. The disturbance is expected to influence the western Himalayan region from February 17, with light rain possible in Delhi on February 19 and 20.  Night temperatures have recently risen by 1-3 degrees Celsius in West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, East Rajasthan, and Gujarat, while they have dropped by 1-3 degrees Celsius in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. 

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality dipped into the 'poor' category again. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) was 262. The decline in air quality in the national capital came after three days of relief. On Saturday, the AQI was recorded at 158. 

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Monday, Delhi is expected to witness warm weather, with a misty morning and a clear sky later in the day. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 29 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather is expected to offer relief from the recent cold conditions.
First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

