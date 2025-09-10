Home / India News / CJI cites Nepal, Bangladesh unrest to laud strength of Indian Constitution

CJI cites Nepal, Bangladesh unrest to laud strength of Indian Constitution

Violent unrest in neighbouring Nepal and the constitutional breakdown in Bangladesh last year found mention in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Constitution, Indian Constitution
Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government demonstrations on Tuesday. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:40 PM IST
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai, hearing the presidential reference on whether the court could impose timelines for governors and the president to deal with Bills passed by assemblies, made the remarks during the day-long hearing.

"We are proud of our Constitution. See what is happening in our neighbouring states. Nepal, we saw" the CJI remarked.

"Yes, Bangladesh also," Justice Vikram Nath said, while referring to similar protests that plagued Bangladesh last year.

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government demonstrations on Tuesday, shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests over corruption and a social media ban.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Chief Justice of IndiaSupreme CourtIndian constitution

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

