Home / India News / Teenager crashes father's car, kills e-rickshaw driver in Delhi's Dwarka

Teenager crashes father's car, kills e-rickshaw driver in Delhi's Dwarka

The incident took place around 11.15 am on Friday on the Dwarka Nala Road stretch

accident
Initial findings suggest the car was being driven at a high speed and flipped before colliding with the rickshaw. | Photo: @ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 12:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An e-rickshaw driver died after a car being driven by a 16-year-old boy rammed into his three-wheeler in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11.15 am on Friday on the Dwarka Nala Road stretch, they said  The teenage boy was accompanied by his younger sister, a senior police officer said, adding that after losing control, the car overturned and crashed into an oncoming e-rickshaw, critically injuring its 40-year-old driver, a resident of Najafgarh.

"The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to severe head injuries. He was declared unfit to give a statement before he passed away," said a senior police officer.

He added that initial findings suggest the car was being driven at a high speed and flipped before colliding with the rickshaw.

The police said the vehicle, a private car owned by the boy's father, was being driven without a valid licence. The minor reportedly took the car out without permission, the officer added.

"The impact of the crash left the car overturned on one side of the road, while the e-rickshaw came to a halt diagonally on the opposite side. A forensic crime team visited the scene, and both vehicles were seized for further examination," he said.

A case has been registered under BNS sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 106 (causing death by negligence), the police said.

"The investigation is ongoing. Since the boy is a minor, legal action will be initiated against the father for allowing him to drive the car," the officer added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Historic' FTA with Britain shows world's trust in India: PM Modi

NALSA launches Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana to aid defence personnel

NCERT to create school module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3-12: Report

Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar polls as Independent from Mahua

India reserves right to retaliate if carbon tax hurts our exports: Goyal

Topics :road accidentDelhiE-rickshawsDwarka Expressway

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story