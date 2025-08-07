Rain batters North India; Yamuna rises in Delhi, floods hit hill states

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 0.8 degrees Celsius below the season’s average. Relative humidity was measured at 64 per cent. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle throughout the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 111 at 12 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Air Quality Index categories*

AQI range Category

0 – 50 Good 51 – 100 Satisfactory 101 – 200 Moderate 201 – 300 Poor 301 – 400 Very Poor 401 – 500 Severe [*According to Central Pollution Control Board classification] Yamuna river crossed warning mark in Delhi The Yamuna River's water level in Delhi rose to 204.79 metres at 7 am on Thursday, surpassing the warning mark of 204.50 metres and marking the highest level so far this season, reported news agency ANI. The steady rise has been attributed to persistent rainfall during the monsoon, leading to flooding and waterlogging in various parts of the country. Continuous downpours have pushed several rivers near or past danger marks.

Flood-like situation in Uttar Pradesh ALSO READ: Floods in 13 UP districts; Ganga above danger mark in Varanasi, Prayagraj In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rains have led to a flood situation in Prayagraj district, severely affecting daily life due to waterlogging and overflowing drains. Similarly, in Varanasi, the River Ganga is steadily rising and came close to the danger mark on Saturday, fuelled by heavy rainfall from the mountains to the plains over the past several days. Himachal schools shut after heavy rainfall In Himachal Pradesh, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said district administrations have been asked to declare local-level monsoon holidays. Citing difficulty in children reaching schools, the minister said many decisions have already been taken, especially in parts of Mandi and Shimla where local holidays have been declared. Over 300 educational institutions in the state have been affected so far.

Rainfall in Himachal to persist till Aug 12 ALSO READ: Tour operators advise against Himachal, Uttarakhand travel amid rains The IMD has issued a fresh warning for Himachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall until August 12. The persistent downpours are being driven by the combined influence of an active southwest monsoon and a western disturbance. Several districts are likely to experience more rain, exacerbating the ongoing disruption to infrastructure and daily life, particularly in hilly and low-lying areas. Cloudburst hits Uttarkashi, 190 rescued Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said 190 people have been rescued from Dharali village in Uttarkashi, which was struck by a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the upper catchment of the Kheer Ganga river.