Dense fog in National Capital delays 26 trains, check the full list here

Delayed trains in Delhi There are 26 trains running late in Delhi, and some of them are 6 hours late.
Here are some of the late train list
- 20141 Bhopal-Nizamuddin delayed by 4.30 hours
- 22691 Banglore-Nizamuddin delayed by 1.30 hours
- 12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Exp delayed by 2.30 hours
- 12259 Chennai-New Delhi delayed by 6 hours
- 12451 Kanpur-New Delhi Shram Shakti delayed by 1.30 hours
- 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Exp delayed by 5 hours
- 12414 Jammutawi-Ajmer Exp delayed by 6 hours
- 15658 Kamakhya-Delhi Exp delayed by 3 hours
- 14624 Ferozpur-Sey delayed by 6 hours
- 12413 Ajmer-Katra Exp delayed by 6 hours
26 trains running late in Delhi area due to fog: Indian Railways — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024
As dense fog blankets the Delhi region, there are 26 trains delayed in the region affecting the normal schedule. The inclement weather conditions prompted authorities to take precautionary measures, emphasising the impact of fog on railway operations. The railway transportation faced challenges posed by fog during the winter season, a recurrent issue for the railway network, affecting both commuters and the logistics of the transportation system.
The India Meteorological Department said that mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 to 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.
