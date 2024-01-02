Dense fog in National Capital delays 26 trains, check the full list here

The fog in the national capital continues to disrupt train services, adding to the woes of the travellers. The cold wave in North India has been persistent over the last week, hampering rail, road and air travel.

There are 26 trains running late in Delhi, and some of them are 6 hours late.

Here are some of the late train list

20141 Bhopal-Nizamuddin delayed by 4.30 hours

22691 Banglore-Nizamuddin delayed by 1.30 hours

12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Exp delayed by 2.30 hours

12259 Chennai-New Delhi delayed by 6 hours

12451 Kanpur-New Delhi Shram Shakti delayed by 1.30 hours

15707 Katihar-Amritsar Exp delayed by 5 hours

12414 Jammutawi-Ajmer Exp delayed by 6 hours

15658 Kamakhya-Delhi Exp delayed by 3 hours

14624 Ferozpur-Sey delayed by 6 hours

12413 Ajmer-Katra Exp delayed by 6 hours

26 trains running late in Delhi area due to fog: Indian Railways

As dense fog blankets the Delhi region, there are 26 trains delayed in the region affecting the normal schedule. The inclement weather conditions prompted authorities to take precautionary measures, emphasising the impact of fog on railway operations. The railway transportation faced challenges posed by fog during the winter season, a recurrent issue for the railway network, affecting both commuters and the logistics of the transportation system.

The India Meteorological Department said that mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 to 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.