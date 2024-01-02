Home / India News / Dense fog in National Capital delays 26 trains, check the full list here

Dense fog in National Capital delays 26 trains, check the full list here

Dense fog continues in the national capital disrupting transportation in the entire northern region. Some of the trains are delayed by 6 hours. Check the full list here

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 10:52 AM IST
The fog in the national capital continues to disrupt train services, adding to the woes of the travellers. The cold wave in North India has been persistent over the last week, hampering rail, road and air travel. 

There is no change in the situation, and 26 trains are delayed due to fog on Tuesday, January 2, 2023, as per the Indian Railway. On the day of New Year 2024, around 21 trains were running late in the region. On the last day of 2023, 23 trains were delayed due to dense fog causing low visibility in the national capital.

Delayed trains in Delhi
There are 26 trains running late in Delhi, and some of them are 6 hours late. 

Here are some of the late train list 
  • 20141 Bhopal-Nizamuddin delayed by 4.30 hours
  • 22691 Banglore-Nizamuddin delayed by 1.30 hours
  • 12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Exp delayed by 2.30 hours
  • 12259 Chennai-New Delhi delayed by 6 hours
  • 12451 Kanpur-New Delhi Shram Shakti delayed by 1.30 hours
  • 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Exp delayed by 5 hours
  • 12414 Jammutawi-Ajmer Exp delayed by 6 hours
  • 15658 Kamakhya-Delhi Exp delayed by 3 hours
  • 14624 Ferozpur-Sey delayed by 6 hours
  • 12413 Ajmer-Katra Exp delayed by 6 hours

Check the complete list of delayed trains here:


As dense fog blankets the Delhi region, there are 26 trains delayed in the region affecting the normal schedule. The inclement weather conditions prompted authorities to take precautionary measures, emphasising the impact of fog on railway operations. The railway transportation faced challenges posed by fog during the winter season, a recurrent issue for the railway network, affecting both commuters and the logistics of the transportation system.

The India Meteorological Department said that mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 to 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

