Developmental work worth Rs 63K cr to start soon in Amaravati: Minister

Lokesh, who is currently touring the USA, has appealed to industrialists to invest in the state

Nara Lokesh
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh | Image: X@naralokesh
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:48 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has said that the construction and developmental works by the government and private sectors in and around the capital Amaravati, worth $7.5 billion (Rs 63,000 crore) will start soon.

Lokesh, who is currently touring the USA, has appealed to industrialists to invest in the state, which has a favourable environment in all aspects.

"I explained that various construction and development works will be started in the vicinity of the capital Amaravati with USD 3 billion in the government sector and  $4.5 billion dollars in the private sector," Lokesh said in a social media post on Sunday night.

He further said new green field seaports are coming up at Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam, Kakinada and Moolapet areas of the state.

He also said the upcoming Visakhapatnam International Airport at Bhogapuram is set to boost large-scale economic activities there. The work on the airport will be completed in the next 18 months.

The minister said an AI (artificial intelligence) university will be set up in Amaravati which will cater to the needs of new firms working in the sector.

Lokesh said he met some industrialists at the residence of Dropbox co-founder Sujay Jaswa in San Francisco.

The minister will participate in the ITServe Alliance Synergy Conference to be held in Las Vegas on October 29 and unveil the idol of former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao in Atlanta, USA on October 31.

Topics :AmaravatiAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentTDP

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

