DGCA derosters pilots after IndiGo flight leaves without ATC clearance

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has derostered the pilots of an IndiGo flight bound for Baku, which departed from Delhi airport on January 28 without obtaining the necessary clearance from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC), according to officials.

The DGCA is investigating how the flight was able to take off without ATC clearance, as stated by officials.

IndiGo released a statement regarding the incident: "With reference to reports about IndiGo flight 6E 1803 operating between Delhi and Baku on January 28, 2024, the incident is currently under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken as required."

Earlier this month, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) imposed a fine of Rs 1.2 crore on IndiGo for an incident that occurred on January 14 at Mumbai airport. Passengers of an IndiGo flight were allowed to walk, sit, and eat on the tarmac.

The airline's Goa-Delhi flight, 6E2195, initially left Goa airport around 11 PM on January 14, following a delay of more than 12 hours, and was diverted to Mumbai. Passengers from this flight were permitted to disembark on the Mumbai airport's tarmac and remained there, with several sitting and eating.

These passengers were then instructed to board another IndiGo flight, 6E2091, to Delhi, without undergoing mandatory security screening.

According to the notice from the BCAS, the aircraft handling the Goa-Delhi flight was assigned a remote bay C-33 instead of a contact stand, which typically allows passengers to walk to and from an aircraft from a designated boarding gate. This added to the passengers' inconvenience and limited their access to basic facilities like restrooms and refreshments at the terminal. The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), operator of Mumbai airport, was also fined Rs 60 lakh by the BCAS.