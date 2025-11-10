All possible angles being explored in Red Fort blast investigation: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that all possibilities are being investigated in the Red Fort blast incident that rocked the national capital on Monday evening. At least 8 people have died and several others were injured when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 exploded at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort. He will chair a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday morning and review the investigation.

Giving details of the incident, Amit Shah said, "This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation.

Assuring that a swift and thorough investigation was immediately initiated, he further added, "Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras. I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public. I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately." Shortly after the statement, he visited the LNJP hospital to meet the injured and take stock of the situation. Later, he also visited the spot where the blast took place, where he was accompanied by several security personnel. Earlier, he spoke to the Delhi police chief and the director of the Intelligence Bureau to take stock of the situation following a blast near the Red Fort that has so far claimed eight lives.

Shah also directed the chiefs of the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and forensic sciences to send expert teams to the blast site to assist the probe and collect evidence. The three top officers briefed him about the incident, they said. Experts of the NSG and investigators of the NIA have rushed to the blast site, according to news agency PTI. The NSG team comprised explosive experts, while the NIA team consisted of investigators experienced in terror cases. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the incident. He wrote on X, "The car blast incident in Delhi is extremely painful and disturbing. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."