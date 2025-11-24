PM to attend 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate the 'Panchajanya', a monument dedicated to the sacred conch of Lord Krishna in Kurukshetra, and also participate in a special programme to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The prime minister will also visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre in the Haryana city, where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance, a PMO statement said.

Modi will participate in a special programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the revered ninth Sikh Guru, the statement said.