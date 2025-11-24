PM to attend 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate the 'Panchajanya', a monument dedicated to the sacred conch of Lord Krishna in Kurukshetra, and also participate in a special programme to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
The prime minister will also visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre in the Haryana city, where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance, a PMO statement said.
Modi will participate in a special programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the revered ninth Sikh Guru, the statement said.
Modi will release a special coin and commemorative stamp to mark the occasion, and address the gathering.
The government is observing a year-long commemoration to honour the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
The prime minister will also perform darshan' and pooja' at Brahma Sarovar, one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites said to be associated with the divine revelation of the Bhagavad Gita.
Modi's visit will also coincide with the International Gita Mahotsav being held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app