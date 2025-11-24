Home / India News / PM to attend 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Tuesday

PM to attend 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Tuesday

The prime minister will also visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre in the Haryana city, where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata

PM Modi
PM Modi will release a special coin and commemorative stamp to mark the occasion, and address the gathering.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate the 'Panchajanya', a monument dedicated to the sacred conch of Lord Krishna in Kurukshetra, and also participate in a special programme to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The prime minister will also visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre in the Haryana city, where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance, a PMO statement said.

Modi will participate in a special programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the revered ninth Sikh Guru, the statement said.

Modi will release a special coin and commemorative stamp to mark the occasion, and address the gathering.

The government is observing a year-long commemoration to honour the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The prime minister will also perform darshan' and pooja' at Brahma Sarovar, one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites said to be associated with the divine revelation of the Bhagavad Gita.

Modi's visit will also coincide with the International Gita Mahotsav being held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Actor Dharmendra, the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, passes away at 89

5 killed as bus falls into gorge in Tehri, rescue operations underway

'Will stay CM if party decides': Siddaramaiah amid leadership change buzz

Rabri Devi alleges bias, seeks transfer of CBI, ED cases to new court

Canadian PM Carney accepts PM Modi's invite, to visit India next year

Topics :Narendra ModiHaryanaSikh community

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story