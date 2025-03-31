Monday, March 31, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / From Lamborghinis to Porsches: How luxury cars are becoming death machines

From Lamborghinis to Porsches: How luxury cars are becoming death machines

From reckless joyrides to deadly crashes, India's luxury car obsession is turning highways into danger zones, as speed, power, and negligence continue to claim lives

Noida Lamborghini crash

The driver of the car has been taken into custody by the police, and the car has been seized (Photo: Screengrab)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A red Lamborghini hit two labourers on a footpath near an under-construction building in Noida’s Sector 94 on Sunday evening. A viral video captured the shocking aftermath, showing construction workers rushing towards the luxury sports car. One of the witness confronted the driver, asking, “Stunt zyaada seekh liye ho? Do you know how many people have died here?” The driver responded with a casual, “Koi mar gaya hai idhar?” (Did anyone die here?).
 
 
 
The Puducherry-registered Lamborghini had rammed into a tree, ending up facing the wrong side of traffic. Police confirmed that the injured pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital and are out of danger. The driver has been taken into custody, and the car has been seized.

Also Read

police, UP Police

Noida police deploys 5,000 personnel at mosques, other religious places

Fraud, Online scam,scam

Noida businessman falls for dating app trap, loses ₹6.3 crore to scam

liquor

Buy one, get one free: Why liquor stores in UP are offering big discounts

Premiumreal estate

Proposed circle rate hike to make property costlier in Noida, Jewar

Premiumreal estate

Proposed circle rate hike to make property costlier in Noida, Jewar

 

Disturbing pattern of luxury car accidents 

The Noida crash is just one of many deadly incidents involving high-end vehicles. On March 10, a Porsche in Chandigarh rammed into two scooters near a fuel station, killing a 24-year-old and injuring two women.
 
According to Chandigarh police data, road fatalities surged by 21 per cent in 2024, with deaths rising to 78 from 64 the previous year. Cars were the leading cause of fatal crashes, with 21 involving private vehicles, The Telegraph reported.
 
Luxury cars, symbols of speed and prestige, have been at the centre of multiple deadly accidents across India. On January 11, 2025, a speeding Audi jumped a road divider and crashed into a Maruti Ertiga near Bhikaji Cama Place in Delhi, killing a 28-year-old man.
 
Just a month ago, a 20-year-old named Alvin lost his life while filming social media reels featuring a Land Rover Defender and a Mercedes-Benz on Beach Road.
 

High-profile cases of reckless driving 

One of the most controversial cases of reckless driving occurred in Pune on May 19, 2024, when 17-year-old Vedant Agarwal crashed an unregistered Porsche Taycan into a motorbike, killing two IT professionals. Public outrage erupted when allegations surfaced that police had tampered with his blood alcohol test. His father, grandfather, and hospital staff were implicated in a cover-up attempt.
 
Similarly, in Noida on May 16, 2024, a speeding BMW fatally hit two people, including a nurse, while injuring three others.
 

Drunk driving: A deadly factor 

Many of these luxury car accidents share a common factor—drunk driving. On November 25, 2024, in Ahmedabad, a luxury Audi driver, reportedly intoxicated, crashed into multiple vehicles during rush hour before lighting a cigarette inside his wrecked car.
 
In another case, a Mercedes-Benz driver in Delhi was found to have a blood alcohol level nearly six times the legal limit after killing a 30-year-old woman.
 
In Nagpur, a BMW car belonging to Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s son Sanket was involved in a crash that injured two people. The driver was arrested but quickly released on bail. Similarly, in Mumbai, a fisherwoman was killed when a BMW hit her scooter while she was on her way to sell fish.
 

A long history of deadly crashes

 
Luxury car-related fatalities are not new in India. In 2021, a Jaguar SUV lost control on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway in Ahmedabad, killing nine people.
 
In 2022, a BMW traveling at over 200 kmph crashed on the Purvanchal Expressway, killing four young men. Other incidents in Kolkata, Jaipur, and other cities have followed a similar pattern of reckless high-speed driving.
 
Despite repeated incidents, the combination of weak enforcement, political interference, and lenient legal consequences has led to a culture where reckless driving often goes unchecked.  
 
With luxury cars becoming more common on Indian roads, the rising death toll paints a grim picture of unchecked speed and risk. Despite efforts to tighten regulations, the surge in fatal crashes suggests that the danger is only accelerating.

More From This Section

Eid, Jama Masjid

Eid celebrations begin across country as people embrace, share sweets

earthquake, Myanmar

LIVE: Death toll from Myanmar earthquake climbs to 1,700; rescue operations continue

Modi, Narendra Modi

Centre appoints IFS officer Nidhi Tewari as PM Modi's private secretary

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

NIA arrests key accused involved in human trafficking to US via dunki route

Google, Google Logo

Will India's Google Tax rollback placate Trump before April 2 tariffs?

Topics : noida Lamborghini road accident Accidents Accident BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Eid 2025 Stock Market Holiday US H-1B VISA Lottery Results 2026MI vs KKR Playing 11Gold and Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon