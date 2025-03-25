Home / India News / India loses 3% of GDP annually due to road accidents: Nitin Gadkari

India loses 3% of GDP annually due to road accidents: Nitin Gadkari

The Minister for Road, Transport and Highways made the remarks while addressing AMCHAM's Technology Interventions For Road Safety: US-India Partnership in the national capital

Nitin Gadkari
The minister raised concerns that 10,000 deaths are of children below 18 years. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 4:37 PM IST
India is losing 3 per cent of its GDP due to around 5 lakh road accidents annually in the country, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

The Minister for Road, Transport and Highways made the remarks while addressing AMCHAM's Technology Interventions For Road Safety: US-India Partnership in the national capital.

The most important problem for the country is road accidents, Gadkari said, noting that every year India sees 4,80,000 accidents, which lead to 1,88,000 deaths of people aged between 18 and 45 years.

The minister raised concerns that 10,000 deaths are of children below 18 years.

Gadakri said, "It is one of the major public health issue and the most important thing is also, we are losing 3 per cent of GDP because of road accidents."  The Union minister cited poor detailed project reports (DPRs) as one of the key reasons for accidents.

"DPR consultants are the main culprits who are responsible for the road accidents. (They prepare DPRs) sometimes because of cost saving, other different reasons and non-serious approach....," he said.

Gadkari further said that to promote helping of accident victims, the government has decided to provide an award of Rs 25,000.

"We have taken the decision that any third person who is going to help to the victim of an accident, we will give him an award of RS 25,000. Also, if any patient, by accident or after accident, is admitted to any hospital...we can give him Rs 1,50,000 maximum or 7 years expenditure for his treatment from the doctor," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

