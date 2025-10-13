Diwali special Vande Bharat Express: Starting October 11, the Indian Railways began operating two festival-special Vande Bharat trains between Delhi and Patna, bringing great news for the people of Bihar. Introduced for the Starting October 11, the Indian Railways began operating two festival-special Vande Bharat trains between Delhi and Patna, bringing great news for the people of Bihar. Introduced for the Diwali and Chhath Puja rush, these special trains will run on this route until November 17. The service aims to offer passengers a comfortable, convenient, and safe travel experience during the festive season.

"To facilitate the travel of passengers during the ensuing festivals, Railways decided to run Vande Bharat festival special trains," stated Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Check travel time

In 13 hours and 30 minutes, these two unique Vande Bharat Express trains will travel 1,000 kilometres. There are 16 coaches on board the New Delhi–Patna–New Delhi Reserved Vande Bharat Festival Special Express train - 02252/02251, and 20 coaches on board the Patna–New Delhi–Patna Reserved Vande Bharat Special Express train - 02253/02254.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Check stoppages

ALSO READ: Diwali gifts and shopping: What you can claim and what is taxable These two Vande Bharat festival specials will halt at six railway stations along the way between New Delhi and Patna, including Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (Mughalsarai) Junction, Buxar, and Ara.

Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Check full schedule

1. Train number 02252

• Route: New Delhi to Patna

• Train date: October 11 to November 15.

• Departure time: 8:35 am from New Delhi

• Arrival time: 9:30 pm at Patna

• Time taken: 12 hours 55 mins

• Stoppage: Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara.

2. Train number: 02251

• Route: Patna to New Delhi

• Departure time: 10 am from Patna

• Arrival time: 11:30 pm at New Delhi

• Time taken: 13 hours 30 minutes

• Stoppages: Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara

3. Train number 02253

• Route: Patna to New Delhi

• Departure time: 10 am from Patna

• Arrival time: 11:30 pm at New Delhi

• Time taken: 13 hours 30 minutes

• Stoppages: Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara

4. Train number 02254

• Route: New Delhi to Patna

• Departure time: 8:35 am from New Delhi

• Arrival time: 9:30 pm at Patna

• Time taken: 12 hours 55 mins

• Stoppages: Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara.