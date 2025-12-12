Home / India News / Don't bring down judiciary: SC on plea challenging decision on RTE Act

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
Don't bring down the judiciary by filing such cases, the Supreme Court on Friday remarked while expressing strong displeasure over a plea challenging its earlier decision granting exemption to minority schools from the provisions of the Right to Education Act.

Imposing a cost of ₹1 lakh on the petitioner, a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said let this be a message to others.

"You cannot do this to Supreme Court. We are enraged. This is against the entire system of judiciary in this country if you start filing such cases. You don't know the seriousness of your case. We are restraining ourself to 1 lakh cost," the court said.

Rapping the advocate for filing the plea, the court said, "Don't bring down the judiciary in this country by filing such cases. What is happening here? Advocates are giving such kind of advice? We will have to penalise the advocates. "  "You are law knowing citizens, professionals, and you file a writ petition challenging the judgement of this Court under Article 32? Grossest abuse! We are restraining ourself. We are not issuing contempt. You want to crumble the judiciary of this country," the bench remarked.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by NGO United Voice for Education Forum seeking directions that the exemption granted to minority educational institutions is unconstitutional as it grants blanket immunity to them from RTE obligations.

The 2014 judgment declared the RTE Act is inapplicable to minority schools under Article 30(1), which protects the rights of religious and linguistic minorities to establish and administer educational institutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Supreme CourtIndian JudiciaryLaw and order

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

