Home / India News / ED recovered ₹23K cr laundered money, distributed it to victims: SG to SC

ED recovered ₹23K cr laundered money, distributed it to victims: SG to SC

The law officer said recovered money does not remain with the state exchequer and goes to the victims of financial crimes

Enforcement Directorate, ED
Enforcement Directorate has recovered around ₹23,000 crore laundered money and distributed it to the victims of financial crimes.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate has recovered around ₹23,000 crore laundered money and distributed it to the victims of financial crimes, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The statement was made by the top law officer before a special bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma during the open court hearing on a batch of pleas seeking review of the controversial May 2 judgement of the apex court.

The apex court had on May 2 ordered liquidation of Bhushan Power & Steel Limited (BPSL) while setting aside a resolution plan of JSW Steel Limited for the ailing firm.

The CJI-led bench on July 31 recalled the verdict and decided to hear afresh the review pleas in the high stake matter.

During the hearing on the review pleas, a lawyer referred to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe in the BPSL case as well.

Here also ED is there, the CJI quipped.

In response, the solicitor general said, Let me tell a fact, which was never said in any court, and that is ED has recovered Rs 23,000 crore (laundered money) and given it to the victims".

The law officer said recovered money does not remain with the state exchequer and goes to the victims of financial crimes.

What is the conviction rate, the CJI asked.

Mehta said conviction rates in penal offences are also very low, and referred to the ills plaguing the criminal justice system in the country as the key reason for it.

To which, the CJI said, Even if they are not convicted you have been successful in sentencing them almost without a trial for years together".

The law officer said, In some of the cases where the politicians were raided, where the cash was found, our (cash counting) machines stopped functioning because of the huge cashwe had to bring new machines". He added that some narratives are being built on YouTube programmes when some big politicians are caught.

The CJI said, We do not decide matters on narratives I don't see news channels. I see headlines in newspapers only in the morning for 10-15 minutes".

The law officer said he knew the cases are not decided by the judges on the narratives being built on social media and outside courtrooms.

Several benches of the top court have been critical of alleged high handedness of the ED especially in cases involving opposition leaders in money laundering cases.

The CJI-led bench on July 21, in a different case, had observed that the Enforcement Directorate was "crossing all limits".

The suo motu matter pertained to summoning of two senior advocates by the ED for offering legal advice or representing clients during investigations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anti-terror op in Kulgam enters seventh day, 3 security personnel injured

Rain batters North India; Yamuna rises in Delhi, floods hit hill states

PM Modi unveils India's green HQ for governance: What is Kartavya Bhavan

Guwahati airport's international terminal to be opened in Nov: CM Himanta

SC dismisses Justice Yashwant Varma's plea challenging in-house probe panel

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateSupreme CourtMoney laundering

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story