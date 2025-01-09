Dream big, strive to become changemakers: Army chief urges NCC cadets

Recalling his days as an NCC cadet, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday urged the youth to dream big and strive to become the "changemakers, innovators and leaders" of tomorrow.

Addressing a gathering of cadets and officers during his visit to the ongoing National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment, Gen Dwivedi also wished his best to an NCC expedition team that will attempt to scale Mount Everest later this year.

"Being part of NCC is a way of life. The formative years as a cadet will forge a unique identity for each one of you, and shall form the edifice of your achievements later in life," the army chief said.

It is also encouraging to know that in 2024, 100 boy cadets and 10 girl cadets joined the army's pre-commissioning training academies through NCC's entry schemes, while more than 8,800 NCC cadets joined the force as Agniveers, Gen Dwivedi said.

The army chief was welcomed by the NCC cadets upon his arrival at the camp. Later, he also interacted with some of them in the flag area, and presented mementoes to those who delivered excellent briefings.

He was also treated to culture performances in the auditorium at the venue.

"Seeing all of you proudly donning your uniform makes me nostalgic as I recall my NCC enrolment number -- 73727 -- which I had for seven years, and the cherished days I spent as an NCC cadet," he told the gathering.

Gen Dwivedi, an alumnus of Sainik School in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, also said he felt proud being part of the NCC Alumni Association.

"Dear cadets, as I look at you today, I see not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the custodians of our country's heritage and future. As young citizens of this great nation, you are an integral part of India's transformation and growth story," he said in his address.

"Leadership roles in diverse fields shall soon come your way. Therefore, dream big, and strive to become the changemakers, innovators and leaders of tomorrow," he added.

The army chief also urged the cadets to believe in themselves, equip themselves with determination and fortitude, and "let hardwork and dedication be your companion in your pursuit of excellence".

Gen Dwivedi also praised the noble efforts of the cadets in community service, blood donation programmes, environment conservation, and spreading awareness on social issues, and urged them to "demonstrate the strength of youth towards making a tangible difference towards nation-building".

"I know that a team of NCC cadets will attempt to scale Mount Everest this year, and I am happy to note that they are currently training at the Army Mountaineering Institute in the Siachen Base Camp. My best wishes are with the expedition team," the army chief said, adding that he will eagerly look forward to "see a glimpse of the NCC summit flag atop Mt Everest".

Stating that the Indian Army takes great pride in its association and support to the NCC, Gen Dwivedi said at one time, more than 12,500 army personnel stood posted as staff in the NCC.

As part of training support, more than 30,000 NCC cadets have done attachment training with army units thus far, including 4,000 cadets -- boys and girls -- undergoing attachments with military hospitals, the army chief said.

A total of 2,361 NCC cadets from around the country are taking part in the month-long Republic Day camp, which began on December 30 and will culminate with the PM Rally on January 27.

The annual event is also witnessing the participation of 917 girl cadets, the largest contingent so far.