Drone mapping of 100,000 villages to solve land disputes, says PM Modi

Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that India has taken a huge lead globally in dealing with the issue of property rights, which result in the burdening of the legal system of any country.

While attending the Gauhati High Court's platinum jubilee celebrations, the Prime Minister said that even developed nations are dealing with the issue of unclear property rights.

"Drone mapping of more than one lakh villages in the country along with property card distribution to lakhs of citizens have already been accomplished. This will result in a decline in property-related cases and ease the lives of citizens," the Prime Minister said.

Modi also said that there is unlimited scope for technology to modernise the justice delivery system in the country.

Praising the work of the Supreme Court's e-committee, the Prime Minister told the gathering about Phase 3 of the e-court mission as announced in this year's Budget.

Modi also mentioned the global efforts to use AI in the judicial system to bring more efficiency.

"We should also try to increase efforts to improve ease of justice for the common citizens through AI," he said.

Talking about the Alternative Dispute Resolution System, the Prime Minister touched upon the traditional alternative dispute resolution mechanism of the northeast.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for the government and the judiciary to be sensitive towards those who have been incarcerated for petty crimes for years and do not have the resources or the money. Modi then took note of those whose families are not ready to accept them after the completion of legal processes.

The Prime Minister also gave the example of the abolition of outdated laws.

"We repealed thousands of archaic laws to reduce compliances," he said.

Modi mentioned that about 2,000 such laws and more than 40,000 compliances have been discontinued. This along with the decriminalisation of many provisions of business has reduced the number of cases in the courts, he said.

--IANS

tdr/arm

Topics :Narendra ModiDronesAssam

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

