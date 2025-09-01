Claims, objections to Bihar draft rolls allowed after Sept 1: EC to SC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday told the Supreme Court that claims and objections to Bihar’s draft electoral rolls will be accepted even after the September 1 deadline, up to the last date of nominations.

Recording this assurance, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi declined to extend the deadline, as sought by political parties.

“Filing of claims, objections or corrections is not barred after September 1 … the process will continue until the last date of nominations,” the court noted.

The bench also directed the Bihar State Legal Services Authority to deploy para-legal volunteers across districts to assist voters and political parties with online submissions, and to report back to district judges.

ALSO READ: Mumbai property registrations dip 3% in August, stamp duty down 6% Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI, said political parties were mainly filing objections for deletions rather than inclusions, which he termed “very strange.” He added that of 7.24 crore voters, 99.5 per cent had submitted their forms, while only about 33,000 individuals and 25 party claims sought inclusion after the court’s August 22 order permitting Aadhaar-based applications. By contrast, 1.34 lakh objections were filed for deletions. Lawyers for petitioners, including the RJD, argued that Booth Level Officers were refusing to accept forms and that parties had little time after Aadhaar was allowed. The court will hear the matter again on September 8.