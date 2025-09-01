Home / India News / Claims, objections to Bihar draft rolls allowed after Sept 1: EC to SC

Claims, objections to Bihar draft rolls allowed after Sept 1: EC to SC

The Election Commission told the Supreme Court that claims and objections to Bihar's draft electoral rolls will be accepted beyond the September 1 deadline, up to the last date of nominations

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
Lawyers for petitioners, including the RJD, argued that Booth Level Officers were refusing to accept forms and that parties had little time after Aadhaar was allowed.
Bhavini Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday told the Supreme Court that claims and objections to Bihar’s draft electoral rolls will be accepted even after the September 1 deadline, up to the last date of nominations.
 
Recording this assurance, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi declined to extend the deadline, as sought by political parties.
 
“Filing of claims, objections or corrections is not barred after September 1 … the process will continue until the last date of nominations,” the court noted.
 
The bench also directed the Bihar State Legal Services Authority to deploy para-legal volunteers across districts to assist voters and political parties with online submissions, and to report back to district judges.
 
Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI, said political parties were mainly filing objections for deletions rather than inclusions, which he termed “very strange.” 
 
He added that of 7.24 crore voters, 99.5 per cent had submitted their forms, while only about 33,000 individuals and 25 party claims sought inclusion after the court’s August 22 order permitting Aadhaar-based applications. By contrast, 1.34 lakh objections were filed for deletions.
 
Lawyers for petitioners, including the RJD, argued that Booth Level Officers were refusing to accept forms and that parties had little time after Aadhaar was allowed. The court will hear the matter again on September 8.
 
The case concerns pleas challenging the ECI’s June 24 directive on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The directive requires voters not listed in the 2003 electoral roll to submit documents proving their citizenship. Those born after December 2004 must also furnish the citizenship documents of both parents, with additional requirements if a parent is a foreign national.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajit Punhani takes over as FSSAI chief with focus on new food norms

Mumbai's prime biz hub disrupted amid Jarange's Maratha quota protest

Vintage car owners in UP can now register vehicles under MoRTH rules

LIVE news: Russia suspected of jamming radar of EU leader's plane above Bulgaria, official says

After resignation, former VP Dhankhar set to shift to Chattarpur Enclave

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Supreme Court

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story