Mumbai property registrations dip 3% in August, stamp duty down 6%

Mumbai property registrations dip 3% in August, stamp duty down 6%

Mumbai registered 11,230 properties in August 2025, down 3% year-on-year, with stamp duty falling 6% as residential demand dominated and luxury housing gained traction

The Rs 2–5 crore range registered a 3 per cent decline, which at this stage appears to be a one-off and will have to be monitored to see if it persists, the report noted. .(Photo: PTI)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 6:42 PM IST



Mumbai city recorded 11,230 property registrations in August, reflecting a dip of 3 per cent year on year, according to a report by Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy. The registrations include new sales as well as resales.
 
Stamp duty collection from these registrations stood at Rs 1,000 crore, down 6 per cent year on year. On a month-on-month basis, property registrations and stamp duty collections declined by 11 per cent each.
 
The market continued to be driven by residential demand, with 80 per cent of all registrations in the month attributed to residential properties.

Between January and August 2025, Mumbai recorded registrations of 99,869 properties, contributing more than Rs 8,854 crore to the state exchequer. Registrations grew by 3 per cent year on year, while revenue rose 11 per cent during the same period amid sustained buyer confidence.
 
 
Shishir Baijal, chairperson and managing director, Knight Frank India, said, “Mumbai’s housing market has remained consistent in 2025, with monthly registrations staying above 11,000 and revenue collections crossing Rs 1,000 crore. While August saw a modest 3 per cent dip, the city remains firmly on track, inching towards the 100,000 registration milestone for the year.” 
 
In August, homes priced above Rs 5 crore accounted for 6 per cent of total registrations, up from 5 per cent in August 2024, reflecting steady demand in the luxury segment. Meanwhile, the Rs 1–5 crore mid-market range saw its share decline to 16 per cent in August 2025 from 19 per cent a year earlier, as affordability challenges weighed on buyer sentiment.
 
The Rs 2–5 crore range registered a 3 per cent decline, which at this stage appears to be a one-off and will have to be monitored to see if it persists, the report noted. Registration of properties priced at less than Rs 1 crore increased by 4 percentage points year on year to 48 per cent.
 
Units up to 1,000 square feet contributed 85 per cent of all registrations, flat year on year. The 500–1,000 sq ft segment remained the most preferred, balancing affordability and usable space for end-users.
 
The Western and Central Suburbs together comprised 86 per cent of registrations in August 2025. The Western Suburbs led with a 54 per cent share, while the Central Suburbs contributed 32 per cent. In contrast, South Mumbai held steady at 7 per cent, and Central Mumbai slipped to 7 per cent from 11 per cent.

Topics : Mumbai property market Real Estate

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

