Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Cash row: Congress seeks SC report on allegations against Justice Varma

Cash row: Congress seeks SC report on allegations against Justice Varma

The Congress sources said the party has asked Rijiju to share the report of the committee so that it can firm up its stand on the issue of impeachment

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Several burnt sacks containing cash were allegedly discovered at Justice Varma's residence in Delhi after a fire broke out there in March. (Screengrab)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress has asked the government to share with it the report of a Supreme Court-appointed committee that probed graft allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma so that it can firm up its stand on the issue of his impeachment before the Monsoon session of Parliament, party sources said on Thursday.

The government, however, is yet to respond, the sources said.

Several burnt sacks containing cash were allegedly discovered at Justice Varma's residence in Delhi after a fire broke out there in March, when he was a Delhi High Court judge.

Though the judge, who was later transferred to the Allahabad High Court, has claimed ignorance about the cash, the Supreme Court-appointed committee indicted him after speaking to a number of witnesses and recording his statement.

 

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has initiated discussions with all political parties to bring an impeachment motion against Justice Varma in Parliament's Monsoon session, starting from July 21.

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

India suffered 3 setbacks from US: Cong blames govt's foreign policy

Russia flag

LIVE news updates: Russian court sentences Navalny ally to 18 years in absentia

konkan railways

LIVE news updates: Railways trial 24-hr ticket confirmation for waitlist passengers

Laxman Singh

Congress expels Digvijaya Singh's brother for 'anti-party activities'

mikie sherril

US Rep Mikie Sherrill wins New Jersey Democratic primary for governor

The Congress sources said the party has asked Rijiju to share the report of the committee so that it can firm up its stand on the issue of impeachment. The minister is yet to get back to the Congress, they said.

Last week, Rijiju underlined the government's resolve to take all political parties on board in moving the impeachment motion against Justice Varma, saying corruption in the judiciary cannot be approached through a "political prism".

He said the government wants the exercise to be a "collaborative effort".

According to the Judges (Inquiry) Act of 1968, once a motion to remove a judge is admitted in any of the Houses, the speaker or the chairman, as the case may be, will constitute a three-member committee to investigate the grounds on which the removal (or, in popular term, impeachment) has been sought.

The committee consists of the chief justice of India (CJI) or a Supreme Court judge, the chief justice of one of the 25 high courts and a " distinguished jurist".

Rijiju, however, has said the present case is "slightly different" as an in-house committee formed by former CJI Sanjiv Khanna has already submitted its report.

"So what is to be done in this matter, we will take a call," he said earlier.

The minister had said the process has to be followed, but how to "integrate the inquiry already conducted" needs to be decided.

Following the Supreme Court's in-house inquiry, former CJI Sanjeev Khanna is believed to have prodded Varma to resign but he dug in his heels. The apex court has since transferred him to his parent cadre, the Allahabad High Court, where he has not been assigned any judicial work.

Former CJI Khanna had written to the president and the prime minister, recommending Justice Varma's impeachment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

11 years of Modi govt: Infra revolution boosting 'ease of living', says PM

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

AAP opposes proposed fee regulation bill, calls it 'anti-parent'

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Kerala HC summons Priyanka Gandhi in petition challenging Wayanad win

Premiumgun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit

Assam's new gun licence push could shift India's arms seizure map

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Never expected it when party was founded in 1999: Pawar on NCP split

Topics : Congress judicial corruption Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleUS Green Card New RuleLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon