Delhi excise policy: HC seeks ED's stand on BRS leader Kavitha's bail plea

The alleged scam pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

The trial court had also rejected her bail plea in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the "scam" | (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate on the bail plea by BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma listed the matter for further hearing on May 24.
Kavitha has challenged the trial court's May 6 order by which her bail application was dismissed in the money laundering case.
The trial court had also rejected her bail plea in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the "scam".
The alleged scam pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.
Kavitha is in judicial custody in the two cases lodged by the CBI and the ED, respectively.
The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader when she was already under judicial custody in the ED case.

First Published: May 10 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

